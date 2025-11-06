By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A recent report from Dawood et al reported on very rare PCR positive H5N1 human cases. In an accompanying editorial, former BARDA director Rick Bright who fought against early SARS-CoV-2 treatment, is calling for mass PCR testing of animal workers.

Dawood FS, Garg S, Patel P, Uyeki TM. Asymptomatic Human Infections With Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus Confirmed by Molecular and Serologic Testing: A Scoping Review. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(10):e2540249. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.40249 Bright RA, Lurie N. Asymptomatic Influenza A(H5N1) Infections and Sustained Surveillance—Sustaining Surveillance Beyond the Crisis. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(10):e2540255. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.40255

At The Wellness Company we believe a far more practical approach is to use Immune Defense nasal and throat sprays twice a day to guard against ambient H5N1 exposure. For higher risk individuals, we have a free bird flu kit available which will help prevent serious cases. Together Immune Defense and TWC Bird Flu Kits eliminate the need for routine PCR testing or counterproductive biosecurity measures.

In many ways, the Dawood report is good news meaning that human natural immunity is settling in and working fine to prevent the clinical manifestations of H5N1 upper respiratory tract infection.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

