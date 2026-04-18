By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

While I was preparing for a national TV interview that could bring up crazed, purple-haired 83 year old Rep Rosa DeLauro (DT-CT) admonishing HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr on raw milk, I decided to think about this issue. My off-the-cuff and snarky soundbite would be “well, I wouldn’t die my hair purple but I also wouldn’t drink raw milk.”

Because raw milk is known to be contaminated with bacteria and is very susceptible to becoming spoiled within a few hours of room temperature and less than an hour in the Texas heat, it must be collected in the most sterile fashion possible, refrigerated, and obtained, directly from the farm source. It lasts a few days in the refrigerator before it spoils so it must be consumed quickly. From a clinical and surveillance perspective, the pathogens most commonly cited by health authorities as risks associated with raw dairy include:

🦠 Common Bacteria

Salmonella species: Often associated with fecal contamination during the milking process. As noted in recent outbreaks, Salmonella can persist even in products like aged raw cheese.

Escherichia coli (specifically Shiga toxin-producing strains like O157:H7): These are perhaps the most feared due to their potential to cause severe illness, including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), particularly in children.

Campylobacter jejuni : This is frequently cited as one of the most common causes of bacterial diarrhea linked to raw dairy consumption.

Listeria monocytogenes : A particularly dangerous pathogen because it can survive and grow in refrigerated environments. It poses a significant risk to pregnant women, the elderly, and the immunocompromised.

Brucella species: While brucellosis is less common in the United States today due to vaccination and rigorous testing of herds, it remains a historical and global concern associated with raw dairy.

🪱 Parasites

Cryptosporidium : A microscopic parasite that causes cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease. It is notoriously resistant to many common disinfectants, making sanitation in the milking environment critical.

Giardia: Another protozoan parasite that can contaminate water sources or the environment and subsequently enter the milk supply.

As of early 2026, US raw milk access status is as follows: