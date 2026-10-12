FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Jason's avatar
Jason
3h

A few of the comments here do raise questions about scientific uncertainty, the burden of proof, and the possibility that our understanding of disease is incomplete. Those are entirely reasonable subjects for discussion. However, acknowledging scientific uncertainty is not the same as disregarding an extensive body of reproducible experimental evidence.

First, the assertion that viruses have never been isolated is demonstrably incorrect. Consider the 1985 study by Theil, Saif, Moorhead and Whitmoyer, “Porcine rotavirus-like virus (group B rotavirus): characterization and pathogenicity for gnotobiotic pigs.” The researchers investigated and characterized a virus isolated from a diarrheic pig and examined its pathogenicity in experimentally controlled animals. The study is available here:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2984243/

This is not simply a matter of researchers imagining an invisible agent and assigning it responsibility for disease. Virology involves multiple independent methods of investigation, including electron microscopy, molecular characterization, genome sequencing, and experiments demonstrating viral replication and biological effects.

It is also important to understand that a virus need not be isolated as a free-standing, independently reproducing organism for its existence to be established. Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites: they depend on living host cells to reproduce. In cell culture, susceptible cells are exposed to a virus-containing sample; if the virus can infect those cells, it uses their machinery to produce new viral particles. Researchers can then detect and characterize the resulting replication through several independent methods, including viral proteins, genetic material, infectious particles, and observable changes in the cells. Cell culture is often a practical, economical and reproducible way to investigate viral biology without relying exclusively on animal experiments. This does not eliminate the value of isolation; it explains why isolation is one method among several, rather than the sole criterion for demonstrating that a virus exists.

Now consider a straightforward, real-world question for anyone who rejects the existence of pathogenic viruses. Imagine a child who develops chickenpox, medically known as varicella, caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). The child attends a chickenpox party, where several susceptible children play together. Chickenpox is highly contagious, and a substantial proportion of susceptible children exposed to an infectious child will become infected. After the appropriate incubation period, some develop the characteristic itchy, blister-like rash and other familiar symptoms. Laboratory testing can detect VZV-specific genetic material, and blood tests can identify antibodies against VZV, including IgM and IgG, depending on the stage of infection and the clinical context.

How does the claim that viruses do not exist explain this sequence of events? Why do unrelated children, exposed to the same infectious agent, develop the same recognizable illness after a characteristic delay, and why can the illness be linked to the same identifiable virus through independent laboratory methods? Similar questions arise with measles, influenza and polio. These are not merely illnesses that happen to look alike; they have distinct, identifiable viral causes supported by converging evidence.

Proponents of the so-called terrain hypothesis sometimes argue that illness reflects the condition of the host rather than an infectious agent. Host health certainly matters: nutrition, immunity, genetics and other factors influence susceptibility and disease severity. But this does not logically require rejecting viruses. The condition of the terrain and the existence of a pathogen are not mutually exclusive explanations.

The more speculative version of this argument proposes that a sick person emits an unidentified frequency that somehow instructs others to detoxify in the same manner. What is this frequency? How has it been reliably detected, measured, and shown experimentally to cause the same illness in other people? How would this mechanism account for the consistent relationship between particular viruses, characteristic diseases, viral genetic sequences and specific antibody responses across different populations and countries? Without measurable evidence for such a mechanism, it remains a conjecture, not an established scientific explanation. And the word theory does not mean a mere guess: in science, a theory is a well-supported explanatory framework that generates testable predictions.

The objection that viruses fail Koch's postulates also requires context. Those postulates were developed before viruses could be adequately studied and do not straightforwardly accommodate agents that can replicate only inside living cells. Their limitations do not invalidate virology; they explain why researchers developed modified criteria and additional methods for establishing causation. Modern evidence does not rest on one experiment or one researcher's assertion, but on multiple lines of evidence that converge.

Likewise, calling Louis Pasteur a fraud does not establish that germ theory is false. Scientific claims must be evaluated on the evidence supporting them, not dismissed through accusations against historical figures or pharmaceutical companies. Commercial interests deserve scrutiny, but the existence of commercial incentives does not negate independently reproducible findings.

Ultimately, I agree that we should remain intellectually humble. No scientific discipline possesses complete knowledge, and medical history repeatedly demonstrates that accepted explanations can be refined or overturned. But intellectual humility must operate in both directions. It is unreasonable to demand absolute certainty from established science while accepting an alternative explanation that has not demonstrated comparable explanatory or predictive power.

The relevant question is not whether our understanding of viruses is perfect, but which explanation best accounts for the evidence. Viruses have been isolated and characterized, their genomes and structures have been studied, their replication has been demonstrated in living cells, and their relationships to specific diseases have been established through converging experimental evidence. One can reasonably debate the interpretation of particular findings, the contribution of host factors, the limitations of individual studies, or the influence of pharmaceutical interests. What is not scientifically justified is treating those legitimate questions as evidence that viruses do not exist.

Scepticism is indispensable to science. But scepticism that refuses to acknowledge compelling evidence for one position while demanding proof from every alternative ceases to be critical inquiry and becomes dogma of its own.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
5h

We hate to admit we don't know stuff. One can no more prove viruses don't exist than that they do. It is closer to the truth to say that there are significant problems with the virus theory and with the no virus theory. It seems likely that once again, reality has escaped human's ability to pin it down. "There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio,

Than are dreamt of in your philosophy" once observed a certain great writer and observer of human foibles.

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