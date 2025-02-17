By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was struck by a February 12, 2025 JAMA Forum piece by Sharfstein and Despres attacking President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. while reasserting the 4 DHHS policies and programs as “pillars” of the US childhood vaccine effort: 1) Vaccines for Children program which uses taxpayer dollars to buy vaccines from drug companies, 2) ACIP childhood vaccine schedule, 3) oversight of vaccine safety after vaccine approval, 4) National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

A restatement and new prioritization of the four pillars should be considered:

New and enhanced vaccine data safety monitoring system that goes beyond volunteer reporting by physicians and healthcare workers in VAERS. A sophisticated system would use specific ICD-10 codes mapping to specific vaccine injury syndromes and bring electronic medical record data to bear on when vaccines were administered and when medical problems arose. For example all cases of myopericarditis should have electronic mapping to when vaccines were administered. The national death index should be merged with vaccine administration data specifically in cases of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and death after COVID-19 vaccination. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 should be rescinded or revised to remove liability protection for vaccine manufacturers for vaccine-related injuries and deaths. ACIP schedule should not be a requirement for school attendance in America. The entire schedule should be independently reviewed in 2025 for medical necessity, clinical indication, and compound safety (giving many vaccines at the same time in young children). Vaccines for Children program should be investigated for waste, fraud, and abuse by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

