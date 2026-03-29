Resurrection of SARS-CoV-2 “Cicada” Variant In Defiance of the Global Vaccine Campaign
Mass immunization created ecological substrate for continued variants thriving among the vaccinated
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Cicadas are large, winged insects in the order Hemiptera (true bugs), characterized by their wide-set eyes, piercing-sucking mouthparts, and exceptionally loud mating songs produced by drum-like tymbals. They primarily signify rebirth, resurrection, immortality, and spiritual transformation across many cultures.
Due to their long, quiet nymph stage underground followed by a dramatic emergence and molting, they symbolize a profound awakening, patience, the shedding of old skins, and the enduring cycle of life. No surprise this the moniker for the newest variant of SARS-CoV-2, BA.3.2. Alter AI hatched this story ahead of summer and the annual fall CDC nRNA COVID-19 booster campaign.