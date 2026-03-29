By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Cicadas are large, winged insects in the order Hemiptera (true bugs), characterized by their wide-set eyes, piercing-sucking mouthparts, and exceptionally loud mating songs produced by drum-like tymbals. They primarily signify rebirth, resurrection, immortality, and spiritual transformation across many cultures.

Due to their long, quiet nymph stage underground followed by a dramatic emergence and molting, they symbolize a profound awakening, patience, the shedding of old skins, and the enduring cycle of life. No surprise this the moniker for the newest variant of SARS-CoV-2, BA.3.2. Alter AI hatched this story ahead of summer and the annual fall CDC nRNA COVID-19 booster campaign.