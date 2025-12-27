FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

DaughteroftheKing
2h

Our teen Son has been learning about investing in precious metals including silver so I found this interesting and enlightening! Will share with him.

Phil Davis
2h

Hard assets become popular when confidence in government declines. However, having a large amount of hard assets does not necessarily mean a country is the most economically powerful. For instance, Russia has the largest reserves of hard assets, approximately 75 trillion. Yet Russian currency is not considered a reserve. Countries with little hard asset reserves do become reserve currencies. Japan, Germany, and others had little gold, but their currencies experienced significant growth after World War 2. It's the people, the production, and the consumer who create a powerful currency, not a hard asset. Otherwise, Russia would have the top reserve currency.

As you mentioned, silver has deep roots in economic history. Silver, at one time, was more valuable than gold. Silver has been used throughout every century. Silver is critical for industry. However, we currently face severe geopolitical issues, and the most significant factor affecting confidence in the currency is war. War destroys economics. Ignore all the talk of peace, it's not going to happen. Silver is not telling us that the US dollar is collapsing, but rather that we will see wars on an international scale starting in 2026.

