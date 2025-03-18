In light the revelations that I reported in my recent post, March 2020 Intel Brief to PM Johnson: "COVID-19 WAS ENGINEERED IN WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY, I reviewed the Pentagon’s March 10, 2022 statement about Ukrainian Bio-labs.

As readers may recall, the concern expressed by the Russian Federation that the U.S. Department of Defense was operating bio-labs in Ukraine was dismissed as Russian propaganda. Likewise, American investigative journalists who reported this concern were immediately dismissed as “conspiracy theorists.”

Given that “conspiracy theorists” were right all along about the lab origins of SARS-CoV-2, I decided to take another look at the DoD’s dismissive statement about Ukrainian bio-labs. The key passages as as follows:

SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICIAL (2): Thank you, sir. So, what I'm going to do is provide an overview of the Biological Weapons Convention and some information regarding the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. So, the Biological Weapons Convention effectively prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling, and use of biological and toxin weapons. It was the first multilateral disarmament treaty banning an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. There are 183 state parties and four signatory states. The United States signed in 1972 and ratified in 1975. Russia signed in 1972 and ratified in 1975. And Ukraine also signed in 1972 and ratified in 1975. There are five biological research laboratories in Kyiv that Ukraine has declared as part of the BWC Confidence Building Measures. Their work focuses on diagnostics, therapeutics, treatments, prevention, vaccines, beneficial efforts. … They're looking at pathogens that infect humans and animals with an emphasis on those that are endemic to Ukraine, Anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, botulism, classic swine fever, Crimean hemorrhagic fever, avian flu, those types of things. … A few key points about the Department of Defense's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program Biological Threat Reduction Program activities in Ukraine this is part of the Department of Defense's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program. Through that program, we have invested approximately $200 million in Ukraine since 2005, supporting 46 Ukrainian labs, health facilities, and diagnostic sites. DOD's CTR program began its biological work with Ukraine to eliminate the remnants of the Soviet Union's illegal biological weapons program left in the Soviet successor states after the USSR fell. There are no DOD bioweapon labs in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world.

Note that the U.S. began its investment in Ukrainian bio-labs in 2005—the same time that the Bush Administration became keenly interested in biological warfare and countermeasures. In 2004, Congress passed the BioShield Act “to accelerate the research, development, purchase, and availability of effective medical countermeasures against CBRN [Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) threats.”

In 2005, Congressed passed the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which grants liability protection for “countermeasures” such as new vaccines against biological threats.

These acts paved the way for the DoD and NIH to fund Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC)—that is, developing bio-weapons while at the same time developing so-called “countermeasures” against them. Note that, although the Wuhan Institute of Virology is not a DOD bioweapon lab, American bio-technology for performing DURC was transferred to the WIV for work on SARS Bat Coronaviruses.

As the New York Times recently reported, in the year 2014, the Ukrainian government consummated a wide-ranging partnership with the CIA against Russia. This involved establishing 12 secret CIA “forward operating bases” along Ukraine’s border with Russia.

All of the above raises the question: Why should We the People believe any of the assertions contained in the DoD’s March 10, 2022 statement?

The DoD and the NIH have lost their credibility among concerned and thinking citizens. These agencies will now have to work hard to win back our trust. Until then, we will be very disinclined to believe their cocky assertions and arrogant dismissals that we are conspiracy theorists.

