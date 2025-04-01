Yesterday, the New York Times ran a story under the following headline:

Pentagon Eliminates Lower Fitness Standards for Women in Combat Roles

Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, mandated that physical fitness requirements for combat jobs be “sex-neutral,” a move that is likely to significantly reduce the number of women who qualify.

Reading the article prompted me to review the U.S. Marine Corp’s fitness requirements as posted on its website, and I was completely shocked.

I am an out-of-shape 55-year-old desk jockey who often drinks too much at dinner. On an average day I can do 7 pull-ups and at least 35 push-ups in 2:00 minutes.

This is the Marine Corps’s fitness requirement for boys in their early twenties?

As for girls seeking to be combat Marines — “1 pull-up or 15-push-ups (2:00 time limit).” Really?

What do youngsters aspiring to be Marines think of when they think about amphibious combat? Here are the Leathernecks landing at Iwo Jima, where they sustained 20,053 casualties including 6,140 deaths.

Combat is not a social engineering project. It’s a terrible fight to the death.

Young people who wish to serve in an elite combat unit such as the US Marine Corps had better be able to move fast while packing a rife, ammunition, and other equipment. If it gets really hot in close quarters, he’d better be able to fight with his hands and a combat knife.

Is this really a suitable endeavor for young women?

This brings up an interesting bit of military history. When the purely political/social engineering policy of letting women serve in combat roles was first contemplated, a notable objection was raised—namely, that women on a long march would be placed in an awkward and vulnerable position when nature called them to urinate, as this would require them to set down their rifles and to squat down.

It is fantastically ridiculous to think of the enemy shooting a girl while squatting to urinate. On the other hand, if the enemy’s army contains real men, they would probably be reluctant to shoot girls under any circumstances, never mind while the girls are squatting to go pee.

