RFK Abruptly Cancels USPSTF Meeting
Task Force Known for Nihilism and Ignoring Emerging Chronic Disease Epidemics
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Of all the guidelines I have always thought the US Preventive Services Task Force was the most disposable of them all. USPSTF is known for being nihilistic and never having enough evidence to recommend a cogent strategy for any disease.
Medpage Today, a physician vaccine promotional newsletter, is reporting that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has just rocked USPSTF by cancelling their upcoming meeting.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.