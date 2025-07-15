By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Of all the guidelines I have always thought the US Preventive Services Task Force was the most disposable of them all. USPSTF is known for being nihilistic and never having enough evidence to recommend a cogent strategy for any disease.

Medpage Today, a physician vaccine promotional newsletter, is reporting that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has just rocked USPSTF by cancelling their upcoming meeting.