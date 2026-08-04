FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
2h

All these evildoers need to be infected and hung! God Bless RFK!

❤️🙏🏼❤️

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Aegean's avatar
Aegean
2h

The book "Bitten" by Kris Newby is a fascinatng discussion of Lyme origins.

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