The Vaccine Cult was born in the 18th Century and its potency grew during the 19th century, when living conditions for most people were unspeakably impoverished, malnourished, squalid, and incomparable to our living conditions today.

Vaccine propagandists often proclaim that they “follow the science,” but most vaccine development has been a matter of guesses, gambles, and wild experimentation. Its key figures have been biased by religious faith, wishful thinking, ideology, and a desire for recognition and money.

Prominent members of the medical freedom movement have gotten into the habit criticizing HHS Secretary Kennedy for what they claim is a failure to expunge the Cult’s votaries from the HHS fast enough.

This strikes me as the equivalent of the 16th Century German princes who supported Martin Luther expecting him to single handedly reform the entire Roman Catholic Church in Europe during his lifetime.

Luther’s most powerful protector was Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony. Imagine if Frederick and Luther had traveled to Rome to confront Pope Leo X, who excommunicated Luther in 1521. Luther penned his “Ninety-five Theses or Disputation” in 1517. This was just the beginning of the European religious wars that lasted till the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648.

RFK, Jr. has, it seems to me, done an astonishing job of challenging the Vaccine Cartel’s vast and opaque power in the HHS. His progress has been partial, incremental, and marked by compromises and horse trading. Nevertheless, he has exorcised formerly powerful spirits such as Peter Marks and Susan Monarez from the FDA and CDC respectively.

Yesterday came the welcome news that Demetre C. Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) has resigned. Dr. Daskalakis was previously the director of the Division of HIV Prevention in the National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention.

Daskalakis with “Dog” Companion

This appointment struck me as the equivalent of appointing Travis Pastrana to run the Division of Motorcycle Safety for the National Transportation Safety Board or of Skydiving Safety.

Pastrana Reverse Inverted Double Backflip

Pastrana Skydive with No Parachute

Given that Kennedy was largely excommunicated from elite society and banned from the mainstream media, his ascension to HHS Secretary was itself verging on the miraculous.

The Defenders of the Vaccine Faith are some of the most powerful men on earth. While Dr. McCullough, Nicholas Hulscher, and I work virtually round the clock to retain our $5 per month Substack subscribers, the Gates Foundation has $77 billion in assets, 2,167 global employees, and armies of mercenaries it purchases cheaply with grant disbursements.

The so-called medical freedom movement, born in the era of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, is somewhat akin to the ragtag (and lamentably fractious) rebel alliance in Star Wars. There have been many times when Dr. McCullough and I have felt like Princess Leia beholding the power of the Death Star blowing up Alderaan.

As Grand Moff Tarkin frankly states in one of the film’s key moments, FEAR is the wellspring of the Empire’s power. Man’s aspiration for freedom has always struggled to overcome his fear that keeps him in line and accepting of his servitude.

The Vaccine Cult and Cartel has always derived its power from our understandable FEAR of infectious diseases. We are now trying to use facts and reason to put this fear into perspective within the context of our current living conditions.

As we argue in our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, the time has come to remove the vaccination enterprise from the realm of orthodoxy and heresy, and to put it into the realm of reason and critical evaluation.

