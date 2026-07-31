FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
1h

Amen! For encouraging everyone to read or reread read RFK'S book about fauci. I read it when it first came out and it shaped everything from then on. I have bought it for people and recommended it to people but very few will actually read it. People truly seem to want to stay blind. As far as I know not a single person named in that very damning book has ever sued Kennedy. That alone speaks volumes. And his citations are right there to look up if in doubt. I'm so glad it's back on the best seller list. Fauci has been killing people his entire career with no remorse it appears. Thank you for pointing out the book once again

Reply
Share
5 replies
Lori's avatar
Lori
1h

FAUCI'S LEGACY IS WRITTEN UPON TOMBSTONES.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture