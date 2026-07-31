All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident. —Arthur Schopenhauer

When I read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2021 book The Real Anthony Fauci, I was immediately struck by the thought that writing and publishing it was one of the boldest acts of perceived impiety in publishing history.

At the time, Dr. Fauci was regarded by his legions of adoring, dimwitted followers as the Pontifex Maximus of Science and a Savior—an experience that went straight to his head in the way that becoming prom queen might go to the head of a 17-year-old girl—causing him to make preposterous statements such as “I am science,” or in the stately Latin language, “Scientiae incarnatio sum.”

The book’s immediate blacklisting among publishing trade journals and book reviews reminded my of the Holy Office of the Inquisition’s, Index of Prohibited Books, which over time included authors René Descartes, Nicolaus Copernicus, Immanuel Kant, and Galileo Galilei.

In 2021, with the widespread imposition of orthodoxy and censorship that have no place in our constitutional republic, RFK, Jr. and his publisher, Tony Lyons, had the guts to produce and publish a book that would certainly make them very unpopular in the fashionable, bien pensant society of New York and Los Angeles.

As I read the book—a vast work of scholarship, meticulously documenting Fauci’s history as a ruthless agent of his pharmaceutical industry cronies—I frequently thought, “Damn this is bold. Bravo.”

Yesterday I was very happy to see the following MAHA Report notice that the book is back on the bestseller list. Click on the image below to read the good news and the fascinating history of what the book had to go through to get to where it is today. And if you haven’t yet read it, you will find it all the more fascinating in light of all that has happened since 2021.

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