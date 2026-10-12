Dear Substack Readers,
Please check out my recent interview on the “Dangerous Laughter” podcast with fellow author and publicist A.J. Rice. If you find it amusing, interesting, or informative, please share the link to this post with your friends.
Dear Substack Readers,
Please check out my recent interview on the “Dangerous Laughter” podcast with fellow author and publicist A.J. Rice. If you find it amusing, interesting, or informative, please share the link to this post with your friends.
No posts
imgur.com/a/lKxXSGB
Try it in China, Russia, Cuba, Iran,......