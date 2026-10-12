FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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nate's avatar
nate
1h

imgur.com/a/lKxXSGB

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Joewrite's avatar
Joewrite
6h

Try it in China, Russia, Cuba, Iran,......

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