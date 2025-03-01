Ursula von der Leyen—who infamously negotiated by private text messages an opaque deal with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to inject all of Europe with his creepy, experimental mRNA product—just posted the following Tweet:

Note the weird formulation: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.” This is the sort of vaguely catchy sounding phrase that a PR firm copywriter in Berlin—perhaps one who studied marketing at an American university—would write. I doubt it would occur to anyone in the German speaking world to attempt to say the German equivalent, which is something like:

Ihre Würde ehrt den Mut des ukrainischen Volkes.

But what is really weird about it is how multiple leaders and public figures in Europe all posted the exact same Tweet, as though all of them have been programmed by the same algorithm.

It reminds me of the “Build Back Better” platitude that all of them parroted in 2020 after Klaus Schwab published his book COVID-19: The Great Reset, in July 2020.

All of these globalist automatons should have been put into retirement five years ago. It’s amazing that the taxpayers of Europe still haven’t put them out to pasture.

