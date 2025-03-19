Role of Antibiotics in Treatment of Measles Secondary Bacterial Pneumonia
Early Treatment Saves Lives
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
As we heard the tragic story on CHD-TV told by the Mennonite parents of a little girl who died of an inadequately treated secondary bacterial pneumonia, I wondered if there have been trials of early antibiotics to cover secondary bacterial pathogens complicating measles viral pneumonia.
Garly et al conducted a prospective randomized placebo-controlled trial of sufa-trimethoxazole (Bactrim, Septra) a widely available, generic antibiotic in patients with severe measles. Of note, 59% had been vaccinated for measles just a few years earlier.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.