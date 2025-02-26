Role of Bromelain and Vitamin C in Chronic Venous Disease
Proteolytic, Anticoagulant, Anti-Oxidative Properties Promising in Clinical Review
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chronic venous disease with dilated leg veins and swelling is a curse for many patients as they get older. Because of the popularity of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, many patients are now taking bromelain on a regular basis. This is derived from pineapple and is a family of enzymes that break down proteins and blood clots within the body. Vitamin C is well recognized as a necessary water soluble vitamin, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant. Because sluggish blood flow is invariably related to micro blood clots and inflammation in the legs, Buso et al set out the review the data on bromelain and vitamin C as two over the counter remedies for this common problem.
