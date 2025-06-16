Role of Exercise in Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease
Studies Find Considerable, Consistent Benefit
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
A review by De La Rosa and coworkers stated:
Dementia is by no means an inevitable consequence of reaching retirement age. There are lifestyle factors that may decrease, or increase, an individual's risk of developing dementia.22 Around 35% of dementia is attributable to a combination of 9 risk factors: low education level, midlife hypertension, midlife obesity, hearing loss, later-life depression, diabetes, smoking, social isolation, and, of course, low physical activity.
I would add alcohol intake to that list despite the permissive statements by many researchers who themselves enjoy libations.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.