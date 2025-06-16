By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A review by De La Rosa and coworkers stated:

Dementia is by no means an inevitable consequence of reaching retirement age. There are lifestyle factors that may decrease, or increase, an individual's risk of developing dementia.22 Around 35% of dementia is attributable to a combination of 9 risk factors: low education level, midlife hypertension, midlife obesity, hearing loss, later-life depression, diabetes, smoking, social isolation, and, of course, low physical activity.