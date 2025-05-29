In the world of dramatic entertainment, we are gripped by spectacular bad guys who go out of their way to do terrible things in the service of their unholy ambitions. Therein lies the eternal fascination of Shakespeare’s Iago and Richard III, or modern offshoots of these characters such as Frank Underwood in House of Cards. These guys revel in doing dreadful things.

In the real world, the bad guys rarely if ever set out to be bad, and most don’t think of themselves as such.

They aren’t malevolent; they are merely weak, vain, venal, lustful, and shallow, and therefore easy to seduce and corrupt.

One of my favorite comic novels is Carl Hiaasen’s Skinny Dip. Though the tone is humorous, the bad guys—Charles “Chaz” Perrone and his boss. Samuel Johnson “Red” Hammernut—strike me as the perfect 21st Century American villains in their combination of greed, shallowness, and childishness. They don’t set out to hurt anyone, but it’s clear that if guys like them are left to run the show, the world will soon go straight to hell.

Washington D.C. has long struck me as analogous to the South Florida depicted in Hiassen’s novels—that is, infested with venal, narcissistic dopes.

The devil presides over the town because many people who are interested in power are motivated by the desire for status, enrichment, and gratification, and not in the truth.

In the Gospel of Matthew and Luke, the devil is described as “the tempter” — (Greek: ὁ πειράζων, ho peirazōn) which is almost synonymous with “the tester”—that is, someone who tests your strength of character.

The moral of this story applies to Washington. Most of the guys and girls who go to the nation’s capital flatter themselves that they are going to do good. However, upon their arrival, they are quickly tested and most of them fail the test.

In the novel, No Country for Old Men, Sheriff Bell muses:

I think if you were Satan and you were settin around tryin to think up somethin that would just bring the human race to its knees what you would probably come up with is narcotics.

Though I appreciate Sheriff Bell’s sentiment, I believe it’s not narcotics, but the creation of money out of thin air—that is, debt financing—that is the true instrument of the devil’s work.

Washington’s insane runaway train of creating money and disbursing it to immoral interest groups and industries is how the devil will bring America—and therefore the entire human race—to its knees.

As far as I can tell, Ron Johnson from Wisconsin is the one man in the Senate who has the conscience and the courage to take on the devil that presides over Washington.

I believe that Mr. Johnson is the Conscience of the Senate, just as Thomas Massie may be characterized as the Conscience of the House.

I was already musing about this yesterday when someone sent me the link to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Senator Johnson, which was published yesterday. In what I believe is the most important interview of any political figure in the last twenty-five years, Senator Johnson speaks with astonishing candor about:

The runaway, chronic debt crisis that could become acute at any time.

The corrupting influence debt on every aspect of American life.

The Vaccine Cartel.

The callous treatment of parents whose children have been harmed by vaccines.

The suppression of safe, effective, and inexpensive treatments for illnesses to promote patented pharmaceutical products.

The Military-Industrial Complex

The bloody-minded stupidity of America’s wars abroad.

9-11 and the mysterious collapse of WTC Building 7.

Please watch the interview and share it with your family and friends.

