FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sukey Watson's avatar
Sukey Watson
4h

There is much more to the 28 point peace plan than meets the eye. The behind the scenes negotiating is not just ending war, it is a direct attack on the globalist system and the Bank of England which has held the world hostage to its desire to re-establish empire and of course total global control and a one world government. You might want to investigate the work of E.M. Burlingame, Tom Luongo, Alex Krainer, and Susan Konkinda. While we are all impatient with Pres. Trump for not immediately getting done all that he has promised. The control and take down of the globalist empire including the CIA is paramount before the other still significant issues at home can be addressed. Those issues are just the other arms of this hydra. But cut of the head of the hydra and then you can completely cut off the arms. It is necessary to cut off the globalist energy supply first and you do this by taking out their banking and finance. Crypto Rich has hosted the aforementioned folks who I think are correct in their analysis of the global situation and what this administration is doing. Like everyone here I want to see the seditious and treasonous creeps here at home thoroughly prosecuted in a legitimate court and yes I feel u certain that this is actually getting done…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Craig B's avatar
Craig B
4h

Spot on. And then demand repayment to the U.S. of all of the aid stashed away in off-shore or Swiss bank accounts or invested in mansions around the world. Then persecute all the perps who stole millions, if not billions, from the U.S. taxpayer, including members of the U.S. Congress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture