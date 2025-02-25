By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As an internist, I have little concern about respiratory syncytial virus in adults and have never ordered a PCR test for this infection. Like other forms of viral upper respiratory illnesses, RSV is managed with empiric medications including anti-histamines, decongestants, nebulizers and secondary antimicrobials if needed.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) first recommended the RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and older on June 21, 2023. The recommendation was based on shared clinical decision-making. I am glad I did not adopt this recommendation in my practice.

Anderer S. FDA Issues Warning of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Risk for 2 RSV Vaccines. JAMA. Published online February 21, 2025. doi:10.1001/jama.2025.0545

Now the FDA is warning physicians and consumers about Guillain-Barre syndrome, a form of severe and potentially life threatening paralysis occurring within 42 days of the ill-advised RSV shot. This should trigger the ACIP committee to reconsider their broad recommendation for adults before more cases of paralysis, disability, and death occur from the unnecessary adult RSV vaccines.

