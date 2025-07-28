Some my old friends and family members have asked me if I believe that President Trump was justified in accusing former President Barack Obama of committing treason.

Underlying their question is the thought, Surely Obama wouldn’t have dared to commit such a brazen act against the Constitution, the electoral system, and the American people.

Ordinary citizens have always struggled to recognize that the ruling class has always been in the business of sustaining and augmenting its power and wealth, and has always regarded ordinary citizens as naive and easy to manipulate.

Such is the theme of Machiavelli’s political handbook, The Prince. Since it was published in 1532, many have interpreted the book to mean that Machiavelli advocated ruthlessness and deception as a matter of preference.

This is a misunderstanding. Machiavelli believed that, because most people are ignorant, selfish, foolish, avid for gain, and lacking the ability to feel lasting gratitude for their blessings, it is impossible for the Prince to govern them with complete honesty and transparency. The Prince must therefore never speak to the ordinary people in the same way he speaks to members of his ruling class about the exercise of power.

It was with a fine Machiavellian flourish that Hillary Clinton told a private assembly of Goldman Sachs bankers in 2013:

But if everybody is watching, you know, all of the back room discussions and the deals, you know, then people get a little nervous, to say the least. So you need both a public and a private position.

Hillary made these remarks in a series of three speeches to Goldman Sachs for which she was paid $675,000. At the time she gave the talks, she had just left her position as Obama’s Secretary of State and was—as the Goldman bankers knew—preparing to run for president in 2016.

As Bernie Sanders pointed out, the bankers didn’t give her 675 grand because she’s a great speaker. They were obviously buying influence in the woman they believed would soon be President of the United States.

Any citizen of ordinary prudence who isn’t brainwashed would immediately find this arrangement to be repugnant, especially given that Hillary gave her speeches less than five years after Goldman bankers played an instrumental role in producing the Financial Crisis of 2008. As Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein humorously said in a Congressional hearing about the financial crisis when a Congressman read a compromising e-mail written by one of his rambunctious and ruthless traders, “I think that’s a very unfortunate thing to write in an e-mail.”

Thus, in 2016, when Wikileaks released the transcripts of her Goldman speeches in 2013—along with many other outrageous e-mails—the Democrat Party machine understood that it had to change the subject from the content of the DNC/Podesta/Clinton emails by fabricating a story of immensely dramatic and manipulative power.

And so, the American people were told ad nauseam that the real threat to the integrity of the American Republic was not Hillary Clinton and her Goldman Sachs cronies, but the perfidious Russians who (the DNC claimed) hacked their server.

James Madison would have said that invoking the threat of foreigners is the oldest dirty trick in the political playbook. As he stated in a debate at the Constitutional Convention:

The means of defence against foreign danger have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended.

Madison read The Prince and he understood that Machiavelli was probably right about many things. Nevertheless, Madison decided to take a shot at framing a Constitution that would give ordinary citizens the benefit of the doubt. Maybe, he thought, it was possible for men and women to attain the education and maturity to live in a free country in which the power of the rulers is constrained.

However, as he pointed out, this would only be possible and sustainable if the citizenry was dedicated to educating itself. As he put it:

Knowledge will forever govern ignorance, and a people who mean to be their own governors, must arm themselves with the power knowledge gives. A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy or perhaps both.

With the enormous prosperity of the post-war period, the American people grew complacent and too trusting in the integrity of federal institutions and the U.S. media. This enabled the power of the Deep State, the Military-Industrial Complex, and the bankers who finance the apparatus to grow.

President Eisenhower warned the American people about the rise of this unconstrained power in his 1961 Farewell Address. President John F. Kennedy tried to oppose this power during his brief time in office. He starkly contrasted with Lyndon Johnson, who had always relished unconstrained power. It is therefore not surprising that Johnson was the most conspicuous beneficiary of Kennedy’s assassination.

The Deep State got away with assassinating Kennedy, and it has been getting away with spectacular criminal acts ever since. As a true crime author, I have spent years studying criminal psychology. Almost invariably, a criminal who gets away with a lot of things becomes increasingly brazen. When he is eventually caught, people marvel at his brazenness, unaware of all the times he’d committed brazen crimes and gotten away with it.

Viewed rationally, the U.S. military should be regarded as the instrument of the vast racketeering organization that the U.S. government has become. This state of affairs was already taking shape before World War II. Towards the end of his life, Major General Smedley Darlington Butler—the most decorated Marine in U.S. history—concluded that War is a Racket, as he memorably characterized it with a speech he frequently gave in the early 1930s and in a 1935 book. As he stated in his speech,

The record of racketeering is long. I helped purify Nicaragua for the international banking house of Brown Brothers in 1909–1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for American sugar interests in 1916. In China I helped to see to it that Standard Oil went its way unmolested.

Major General Butler told the truth, as did President Eisenhower in 1961. They knew what they were talking about. For decades the Deep State has been doing whatever the hell it wants with impunity.

And so, to conclude—Yes, I believe President Trump is fully justified in accusing President Obama of treason, though Obama was undoubtedly under the influence of Deep State ghouls such as his CIA director John Brennan, who assured him that the intrigue against Trump was justified.

RussiaGate was an obvious intrigue and hoax that did incalculable damage to the American Republic.

The treasonous hoax also made it impossible for Trump to have good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin—to be both friendly and also firm with the Russians in a relationship of mutual respect. Had it not been for RussiaGate, I doubt the immensely destructive and dangerous war in Ukraine would have happened.

Watching this farce unfold in 2017, it occurred to me that if the U.S. mainstream media was ruthless enough to peddle such a hoax—and over half of the American people were silly enough to believe it—we were, as a country, in very deep trouble.

What, I wondered, would be the next “great threat to the security of the American people”? I was therefore prepared to recognize, in March 2020, that U.S. federal health agencies and the mainstream media could not be trusted to tell the truth about COVID-19—the truth about its origin, its virulence, how to respond to it, and how to immunize against it. And indeed, it’s a singular fact that virtually everything we were told about the pandemic and the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines—developed at “Warp Speed”—was a lie.

Author’s Note: If you found this report interesting and informative, please consider being a paid subscriber to the Focal Points. For just $5 per month, you can support us in our efforts to investigate and report the reality of what is going on in our world. During these languid days of summer we have lost many of our paid subscribers who have—understandably—grown fatigued with many of the themes we’ve been reporting since we started our newsletter in October 2022. However, the U.S. Deep State and its mainstream media lackeys have not been vanquished. RussiaGate and COVID-19 were not the last of their machinations. I hope our readers will understand the importance of supporting independent investigative scholars like us.

Also, please check out our new book that will be published tomorrow (July 29)!

Share