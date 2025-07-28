FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Franklin O'Kanu
6m

The 1960s were a pivotal time in American history. Here’s all the events that happened:

- The moon landing

- JFK assassination

- MK Ultra studies

- and more

What’s interesting about those events is that the deep state was able to convince America and the world whatever narrative they wanted:

“We WENT to the moon”

-“JFK was killed by one man and shot in the back”

And even when people questioned it, the deep state was able to control the narrative —and label disbelievers “conspiracy theorists”

Ever since the 60s, the deep state has run wild and the only thing we can do to stop them is to stop supporting their narratives

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-big-three-how-false-flags-shape

Kurt
6m

I just ordered your book! It’ll come on release day, tomorrow. Can’t wait. Leaving for the beach to read it undisturbed.

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
