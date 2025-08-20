Sacred Cow

There’s a funny story about a Pennsylvania farmer traveling to Washington D.C. during the Civil War to complain to President Lincoln that his Union Army was wrecking his fields and harassing his livestock.

Lincoln replied by telling the story of a Mississippi riverboat pilot who was once trying to steer his vessel through a particularly hazardous stretch of river when a boy pulled on his coat and said, "Excuse me, captain, I accidentally dropped my apple overboard, can we go back and get it?”

It was a witty reply, and illustrative of the broader fact that, once the state has committed to a major project such as a war or a mass vaccination program, it’s not going to reverse course in response to citizens’ complaints.

President Lincoln committed his administration to stopping the succession of Southern states, and it didn’t matter how many men died or how many farmers’ fields were trampled. His administration was determined to prosecute the war to the end.

The Trump administration currently finds itself encumbered with two Sacred Cows that it is unwilling to slaughter.

1). Insistence that Russia is the enemy of the West and must be defeated.

2). Insistence that Operation Warp Speed was a success.

Many of my readers will likely point out that the Trump administration is also encumbered with the Sacred Cow of unquestioning and uncritical support for the State of Israel, but that Sacred Cow goes back to the Johnson administration, and no subsequent administration has even considered touching it. Touching that Sacred Cow is akin to the experience of a man urinating into a 180 mph hurricane wind or running into a concrete wall.

Many in the medical freedom movement have expressed their frustration to me that Jay Bhattacharya and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have not slaughtered what is—within the federal halls of power— the Sacred Cow of COVID-19 vaccines.

I feel confident in stating that they do not have enough executive power to do this — not even close.

The best Kennedy can do is weaken his agency’s allegiance to the mRNA vaccine platform, but he’s not in a position to kill the COVID-19 vaccines outright.

Removing the COVID-19 vaccines from the market would be an official admission that they are unsafe. Such an admission could open a Pandora’s Box of liabilities for the U.S. government—liabilities that astronomically exceed the (already broke) Uncle Sam’s ability to pay. Uncle Sam definitely falls within the category of entities that are “too big to fail.”

The same is true of the Autism Omnibus Proceeding that was held in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims between 2002-2009. It is no wonder that the process was manipulated by outside interests and beset with all manner of intrigue and fraud, because there is NO WAY the U.S. government could have afforded to pay damages to the 5,617 petitioners.

Recognizing that the U.S. government’s liability was astronomical, the DOJ attorneys in the Proceeding were compelled to deny the causal link between children receiving multiple vaccines and autism.

Those who know about the proceeding have expressed shock and dismay at the deceptive conduct of DOJ attorney Vincent Matanoski. His deceptive behavior followed the logic of his assignment to deny the causal link by all means, no matter how crooked. Indeed, the Proceeding reads like something out of a mafia thriller, only instead of Don Corleone manipulating the process, it was DOJ attorneys.

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccines: I suspect that Secretary Kennedy’s greatest consolation is that most Americans are doing what prudent citizens in a Constitutional Republic are supposed to do—namely, choosing not to get the shots. Those who are still getting the shots are doomed to enter the battle of wits unarmed and probably can’t be helped anyway. They remind me of Darwin’s theory of natural selection.

I think it was Henry James who once remarked that “Sacred cows are never slaughtered; they’re just slowly forgotten.”

Sacred Cows tend to be slowly forgotten only after the powerful men who erected them retire and die.

