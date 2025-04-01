By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dimethylsulfoxide (DMSO) is a chemical that dissolves many organic and inorganic substances. It is a by-product of paper milling. It comes from a substance found in wood. DMSO has been used as an industrial solvent since the mid-1800s. From about the mid-20th century, researchers have explored its use as an anti-inflammatory agent. It's available as a prescription drug and dietary supplement. DMSO is easily absorbed by the skin. It's sometimes used to increase the body's absorption of other medications. DMSO is available without a prescription most often in gel or cream form. It can be purchased in health food stores, by mail order, and on the internet.

While it can sometimes be found as an oral supplement, its safety is unclear. DMSO is primarily used by applying it to the skin. It has one FDA indication: bladder washing for interstitial cystitis.

Recently I had a patient with long-COVID ask me if she should consider taking DMSO. I have found no convincing cases or studies using DMSO either topically or orally in long-COVID. Because DMSO is a solvent, it has expected in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2. Madsen et al performed a systematic review of DMSO safety.