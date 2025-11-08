FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Craker's avatar
Julie Craker
2h

Thank you for your investigations into what the reality is going on around us. The shock of the COVID deception took it's toll on those of us who had the courage to face up to the truth and we all had to realize we would never be able to go back to our former less stressed selves. Friendships had to go by the wayside as it was too painful to see them support a murderous agenda and the entities that were responsible. So you have been a blessed comfort with your truth, integrity, common sense and sense of humor!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also, we are enjoying the history and stories. Please know how very deeply you are appreciated.

And of course the work of Dr. McCullough and Nick Hulscher will surely help turn the tide of the horrendous killing machine our modern medical system has become. Bless all of you!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
3h

Great piece!!! Well done!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture