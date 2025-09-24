Within medical freedom circles, much of the commentary on the September 22 press conference has focused on Tylenol being presented as the prime suspect for the autism epidemic.

While President Trump’s medical advisors chose to focus exclusively on Tylenol—therefore revealing that they have, to some degree, been captured by the Vaccine Cartel—HHS Secretary Kennedy managed to make what I believe to be the most important statement of the press conference.

Finally, autism is a complex disorder with multifactorial etiology. We are continuing to investigate a multiplicity of potential causes where no areas of taboo. One area that we are closely examining, as the president mentioned, is vaccines. Some 40% to 70% of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them, like prior administrations.

As Andy Wakefield has been saying for almost thirty years, the key to determining the cause of autism lies in the witness testimony of mothers.

For all of intellectual history, men occupying positions of priestly and academic authority have tended to dismiss the observations of women. Traditional excuses for this bad habit is the claim that women’s reason is clouded by emotion and that their perceptions are frequently influenced by imitative fads.

Scholars have pointed to Arthur Schopenhauer’s infamous essay “On Women" as the ultimate dismissal of women as incapable of reason. However, in the midst of Schopenhauer’s extraordinary expression of misogyny, he makes the following observation.

To consult women in matters of difficulty, as the Germans used to do in old times, is by no means a matter to be overlooked; for their way of grasping a thing is quite different from ours, chiefly because they like the shortest way to the point, and usually keep their attention fixed upon what lies nearest; while we, as a rule, see beyond it, for the simple reason that it lies under our nose; it then becomes necessary for us to be brought back to the thing in order to obtain a near and simple view. This is why women are more sober in their judgment than we, and why they see nothing more in things than is really there.

In the matter of autism, mothers are the best witnesses because they “keep their attention fixed upon what lies nearest”—namely, the behavior, moods, and health of their infants.

It is an astonishing fact that almost none of the literature on autism devotes serious attention to case studies like that of Hannah Poling, documented by J.S. Poling, A.W. Zimmerman et al. in their seminal paper Developmental regression and mitochondrial dysfunction in a child with autism.

For the record, in the case of Hannah Poling, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims acknowledged—albeit in a deal it tried to keep secret—that the girl’s regression into autism had been caused by a large number of vaccines administered all at once.

As we document in our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, Hannah’s parents are far from being alone. Thousands of parents have told similar stories. Hannah’s father, Dr. Jon Poling, had the advantage of being a neurologist at the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, so the U.S. government found his witness testimony impossible to dismiss.

Contrast the common practice of dismissing parents’ testimony in the matter of autism with our standard methods for investigating child abductions. When a child doesn’t come home from school, a detective doesn’t start by consulting the literature on criminology and criminal psychology. No, he interviews the child’s parents and teachers to establish a timeline and to learn about the child’s activities, social circles, habits, and interests.

At the McCullough Foundation, we are forging a new path, beyond the obscurantism of the high priesthood that has controlled the discourse about autism since it waged its calumnious campaign against Dr. Andrew Wakefield twenty years ago.

We are now getting organized to conduct a major case series study on children who had normal births, achieved all developmental milestones during their first twelve to nineteen months of life, but then regressed into autism. Though we will be very thorough and searching in our questions, our inquiry will be guided by the imperative to listen to the mothers.

