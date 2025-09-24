FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
36m

When I ask ai it says "According to a 2020 study, 28.9% of parents of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) attributed their child's condition to "toxins in vaccines". Broader estimates suggest the number may range from 16.5% to over 40%, depending on the study, location, and population." I think Kennedy should have used the more conservative figure of 28.9% so that people can't try to debunk this claim. Whether it is 28.9% or 70%, it is extremely concerning in my opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
37m

Hopefully, Trump wisely realized that he was not scientifically knowledgeable enough to speak of the vaccine research that Kennedy will be soon disclosing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture