FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8m

So... let me get this straight: we're about to cause an energy crisis in other parts of the world, because of Israel? Because they dragged us into this war here?

Who's controlling who: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-saying-its-the-jews-start-calling

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BlueCapitalist's avatar
BlueCapitalist
8m

Whenever I hear about any top brass military people the first thing that comes to mind is the testimony of Kay Griggs.

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