FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
2h

Senator Paul should have vaccine injured people in the front 3-4 rows like Senator Ron Johnson had at the hearing. No, legacy media won’t touch it with a 10’ pole but some of them will see them. Miss Maddie de Garay should sit front and center. She was a high school gymnast who begged to take part in the trials to be a great citizen. She is now wheelchair / hospital bed bound, and has been for years, and can only eat via stomach tube.

Pfizer put her off and out her off and finally declared that she has “stomach problems” as a result of the trial. Yeah… becoming wheelchair bound is always what happens when people develop “stomach problems”.

Thanks, Pfizer — and Fauci, you human cockroach, you blight on the butt of humanity.

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Robert Dyson's avatar
Robert Dyson
2h

My joke some years ago was that the cave bats in China must have been reading Ralph Barics's research. This is the breech in the story that should have shown the whole covid-19 event was a scam.

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