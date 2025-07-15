FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Susie
3h

Were you able to enlighten your learned friend? I have had no success awakening any of my college-educated friends. My plumber with a H.S. education has more insight into world events than those I know with PhDs.

Barbara Charis
3h

This Chapel Hill information was available on the Internet years ago...all people had to do was a little research. It is amazing that so many very educated people are out of touch with what is going on in the world...insulated from the truth I knew years ago about Fauci providing Wuhan with money during Obama's administration. It's amazing that this is new information to many.

