A couple of nights ago I had dinner with an old friend who is probably one of the most cultivated men in the world. A direct descendent of one of Kaiser Franz Joseph’s siblings, he went to some of the best schools in Europe, has studied history and philosophy for decades, and speaks multiple languages like a native speaker.

About halfway into dinner, he asked me if I believed the proposition that the causative agent of COVID-19 came out of a lab.

“It’s not a mere proposition,” I told him. “It’s a well-documented fact.”

One of the most peculiar features of our era is the way in which many members of the educated class have remained insulated from information about some of the biggest stories in history.

The most likely explanation for this is that legacy newspapers that have long been regarded as “newspapers of record” have ceased reporting the truth about major stories such as the origin of SARS-CoV-2, perhaps because they have been captured by the CIA and other intelligence agencies.

Educated people remain insulated from information because of their persistent belief that these long-venerated papers are still the best sources of reporting and analysis.

If one of Europe’s leading newspapers were to report the recent remarks of U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) about the origin of COVID-19, it would probably do so in a dismissive way, couched in editorial language implying that the Senator is a homespun southerner who doesn’t know what his talking about.

As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start? It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it.

This is the first time I’ve heard a member of Congress explicitly state that COVID-19 “started in North Carolina.” The reality of this statement is the subject of a three-part series that I wrote two years ago titled The Great SARS-CoV-2 Charade.

The German philosopher, Arthur Schopenhauer, famously remarked:

All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed; second, it is violently opposed; and third, it is accepted as self-evident.

It seems that the truth about the origin of SAR COV-2 has passed through stages one and two and may be approaching a sort of limbo period between stages two and three. Bien pensant media people still aren’t ready to accept Senator Tuberville’s statement, but nor are they much inclined to violently oppose it.

