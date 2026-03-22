By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With ever-increasing evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is oncogenic, it stands to reason that those with severe pulmonary COVID-19 illness may have had substantial exposure and thus could be at risk for cancer. Alter AI assisted with this mechanistic paper dealing with COVID-19 pneumonia and subsequent lung cancer. The paper appeared in the March 2026 issue of Cell and was titled “Respiratory Viral Infections Prime Accelerated Lung Cancer Growth” (Qian et al., University of Virginia, et al.) The authors reveal a mechanistic framework linking severe SARS‑CoV‑2 or influenza pneumonia to later lung tumor promotion through long‑lasting immune and epigenetic remodeling of the lung microenvironment.