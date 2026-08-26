By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was just a few years ago we saw Dolly Parton, age 77 in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfit. Now she is dead.

⚰️ The Quiet Irony of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton died Tuesday at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville. She was 80. The estate’s official line — delivered first by a nephew in a recorded video, then repeated by publicist Marcel Pariseau and “Team Dolly” — is that she faced “a brief battle with cancer” and departed surrounded by loved ones. What type of cancer? Not disclosed. Hospitalized four days prior with, per one outlet, kidney and autoimmune issues. And that’s the whole story the public is getting.

For a woman worth a reported $600 million, with access to the absolute best medicine money can buy, the opacity is striking.