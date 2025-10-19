By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

About 10 years ago I took the shingles vaccine Zostavax® at my doctor’s recommendation. I had chicken pox as a child and never thought much about shingles. I remember my arm blew up a like a red swollen log for days after the live attenuated vaccine. I wondered if I had any benefit today.

Vielot et al took 12 trials of the zoster vaccine and used Medicare claims to identify cases of shingles;

Vaccine effectiveness against any HZ (herpes zoster) outcome was 56.1% (95% CI, 53.1% to 59.0%), with similar VE between immunocompetent (56.5% [CI, 53.2% to 59.5%]) and immunocompromised (54.2% [CI, 44.7% to 62.1%]) individuals. Individuals vaccinated with ZVL in the past 10 years benefited from RZV. A second RZV dose conferred an additional 67.9% effectiveness against any HZ outcome.

So even a booster, which I have declined, would only push theoretical protection to 68% for a few years. In 2025, the only shingles vaccine available in the US is Shingrix. The older vaccine, Zostavax, was discontinued in the US in 2020. The main lesson here is don’t expect a shingles vaccine to fully protect against this painful illness. In my view it is better to stay in good shape, avoid serious intercurrent illness, and seek early treatment with valacyclovir and prednisone if Zoster strikes.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!

Nadja A. Vielot, Michele Jonsson Funk, Til Stürmer, et al. Effectiveness of Recombinant Herpes Zoster Vaccine in the U.S. Medicare Population, 2018 to 2019, by Immunocompetence and Prior Receipt of Live Zoster Vaccine. Ann Intern Med. [Epub 14 October 2025]. doi:10.7326/ANNALS-24-02409