FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Charlotte's avatar
Charlotte
4h

This is simply ridiculous. Why would he leave? We would never get someone as qualified or as personally invested in that position again! Enough of the purity spirals, let the man do his work. He is doing his best, and I’m sure he gets death threats regularly.

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Philip Englett's avatar
Philip Englett
4h

It’s one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard. Grown men do not resign when they don’t get 100% agreement they stay in the fight until they can finish it.

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