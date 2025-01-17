The National Weather Service defines a Red Flag Warning as follows:

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

-If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch. -Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire. -Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it. -Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

Note that Red Flag Warnings were issued just before the Lahaina Fire on August 8, 2024 and the Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025.

Arson is a major problem in Maui and Los Angeles counties. In the latter county, multiple arsonists have been spotted (and subsequently arrested) in the act of lighting fires in the Los Angeles area since the Palisades fire broke out.

For readers unfamiliar with “Shoot First” laws: some states have adopted them to authorize citizens to use deadly force with a firearm when they are being threatened or attacked by an aggressor.

Given the catastrophic consequences of an out-of-control fire under Red Flag Warning conditions, should “Shoot First” laws be applied to arsonists under these particular circumstances? Please let me know what you think in the comments.

