FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
guest1.6's avatar
guest1.6
2hEdited

I am not a doctor, but I have my suspicions that these deaths are falsely and without enough evidence blamed on hantavirus. There are two main points of evidence and both are melded and depend on one another:

It can easily be an "Anything but the Corona19-Virus vaccine" blame game as hantavirus is rare and unusual, so it would be a perfect setup for mystical medicine to rear its ugly head. The other point is that the Modius is an unwitting but legitimate "experimental environment". It is tightly controlled, observed and is removed from the rest of the world. With this in mind and our knowledge of the corona epidemic, there are bound to be a percentage of spike-protein induced deaths in the thousands of passengers. The globalists-controlled medical establishment and corporations just have to cover this up, and as usual found a "reason" with some rat feces (even though millions live on farms and the country with rodents without ever getting sick).

Also, let's hark back to last year's very strange double-death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy, who supposedly died from this virus. There is compelling evidence by the doctor's office that Betsy was frantically calling the day before her death about Covid-19 questions and according to the doctor in charge, did not at all present with any hantavirus symptoms per the telephone call. As the medical inspectors found some rat feces in her home-bingo!

As for the scared and trapped passengers on the ship-this forced quarantining without medical treatment reminds us of the very same dictates from the Coronavirus years.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
3h

The N95 filter is rated to about 0.3 micron whereas many virus are smaller than this. The 0.3 micron rating depends on electrostatic charge to trap. The static charge doesn’t work when damp, as from breath, which is why a check valve respirator is needed not just a cover type N95. But yes they should reduce the amount of stuff inhaled. A small ozone generator could clear virus in the air.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture