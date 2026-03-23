FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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DBC's avatar
DBC
5h

"If N. meningitidis is detected by culture or PCR → Confirmed MenB subtype"

PCR doesn't I.D. a particular virus, according to the PCR inventor, Kerry Mullis.... who "died suddenly" in the fall of 2019... the fall where event 201 took place for the plandemic planning.

Can't believe any of this nonsense, if the PCR is the method of detection.

Why would Dr. McCullough, play this game?

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Dennis Sullivan's avatar
Dennis Sullivan
5h

If we took 10,000 or 100,000 people in a population how many carry this bacteria ? Why does it suddenly appear ? Is it that those affected lack something in their immune systems ?

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