After discovering that The Focal Points newsletter had been flagged as being involved in “malicious activity” by the Spamhaus Project, I spent the afternoon researching how our purely informational website could be construed by any reasonable person as perpetrating “malicious activity.”

This latest incident is strongly reminiscent of the time Amazon banned our first book in October 2023 for allegedly containing “offensive content” (see BANNED: Book by Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake).

After I protested to Amazon that the book contained no “offensive content” as defined by its own published guideline, Amazon backed off and reinstated the book.

Likewise, this afternoon, when I submitted my request for removing our domain from Spamhaus’s blocklist, the internet agency quickly responded with the following message:

Removal successful. Your removal request for thefocalpoints.com has been processed. Please allow some time for servers around the world to update their data. Please note that the resource will be re-listed if malicious activity is detected in the future.

Note the last sentence, implying that unspecified “malicious activity” had been detected in the past. Further note that if we hadn’t been informed by a tech savvy subscriber that we were on the list, we would have never known that our content was surreptitiously being labeled and blocked as spam.

As Dr. McCullough has personally experienced, the objective of such actions seems to be pure harassment. Those who question prevailing orthodoxies are flagged for persecution to undermine their ability to make a living.

The banned and blacklisted must then divert their energy into fighting off the censorship Hydra. Like the the Trojan priest Laocoön, who warned his people about “Greeks bearing gifts” (a reference to the Trojan Horse), he who incurs the wrath of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex will soon be entangled by an array of vitality-sucking serpents, some of whom are stupid and arrogant enough to believe that they are “protecting” adults from our content.

When challenged, the perpetrators don’t even try to justify their actions. Once it becomes clear that we are prepared to fight back—and that they don’t have a factual leg to stand on—they tend to back off.

I would like to conclude by giving a heartfelt thanks to our readers who responded to my earlier post by purchasing a paid subscription. We will continue working very hard to investigate and report the truth of what is going on in our confusing and corrupt world. We are deeply touched by your kind and generous show of support.

Share