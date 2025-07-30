By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Across the world investigators and treating physicians are finding the clinical utility of addressing the retained SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein after COVID-19 illness and after vaccination and boosters. A review and proposed approach by Dr. Jose Crespo-Barrios stated:

Therefore, the fibrinolytic agents recommended in that paper (such as nattokinase, serrapeptase, lumbrokinase, or others including papain, bromelain, etc.) should be considered first-line therapy for longvax when addressing therapeutic studies.

You can see that in addition to the lead fibrinolytic compound, nattokinase, other proteolytic agents are considered including bromelain. McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification™ features nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, and the approach welcomes additional agents provided they are well tolerated, thus papain (in Kids Spike Gummies) serrapeptase, and lumbrokinase can be additionally considered. The main concept is to aid the body in elimination of the vaccine loaded Spike protein.

Crespo-Barrios J. Vaxtherapy, a Multiphase Therapeutic Protocol Approach for Longvax, the COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Disease: Spike Persistence as the Core Culprit and Its Downstream Effects. Diseases. 2025 Jun 30;13(7):204. doi: 10.3390/diseases13070204. PMID: 40709992.

In my clinical experience, patients do not improve with other nutraceutical or medical therapy alone until Spike protein detoxification with the Ultimate Spike Detox (or equivalent) is undertaken, in most cases for a year or longer. These means 2-4 caps orally away from food twice a day for a year or more.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

Crespo-Barrios J. Vaxtherapy, a Multiphase Therapeutic Protocol Approach for Longvax, the COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Disease: Spike Persistence as the Core Culprit and Its Downstream Effects. Diseases. 2025 Jun 30;13(7):204. doi: 10.3390/diseases13070204. PMID: 40709992.