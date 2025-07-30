FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
2h

I listened to Dr. McCullough and took his spike protein detox protocol recommendations early on. Not jabbed but others around me are so I feared shedding. I’ve recommended it to most everyone I know, I wonder how many actually took it? The medical industrial complex will do fake studies for years and never recommend the detox to the many millions that need it. Proof that Covid debacle is a depopulation event. Unfortunately more deaths and injury will continue to occur from the poison shots. We won’t be talking about it in the news. Most people will never know. Pfizer jabs murdered my husband with many guilty of the deceptions. Here I am constantly informing my circle to never listen again. They will come up with another manmade PLANDEMIC of DESTRUCTION and fear the public once again. I wonder how many will turn their heads and just say no? 🤯👿🙄I’ll be watching………👁️👁️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture