Spanish "Vaxtherapy" Positions Nattokinase First Line
Handling Spike Protein as Core Culprit is Primary Goal in Treating Long-Vax Syndromes
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Across the world investigators and treating physicians are finding the clinical utility of addressing the retained SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein after COVID-19 illness and after vaccination and boosters. A review and proposed approach by Dr. Jose Crespo-Barrios stated:
Therefore, the fibrinolytic agents recommended in that paper (such as nattokinase, serrapeptase, lumbrokinase, or others including papain, bromelain, etc.) should be considered first-line therapy for longvax when addressing therapeutic studies.
You can see that in addition to the lead fibrinolytic compound, nattokinase, other proteolytic agents are considered including bromelain. McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification™ features nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, and the approach welcomes additional agents provided they are well tolerated, thus papain (in Kids Spike Gummies) serrapeptase, and lumbrokinase can be additionally considered. The main concept is to aid the body in elimination of the vaccine loaded Spike protein.
In my clinical experience, patients do not improve with other nutraceutical or medical therapy alone until Spike protein detoxification with the Ultimate Spike Detox (or equivalent) is undertaken, in most cases for a year or longer. These means 2-4 caps orally away from food twice a day for a year or more.
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company
Crespo-Barrios J. Vaxtherapy, a Multiphase Therapeutic Protocol Approach for Longvax, the COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Disease: Spike Persistence as the Core Culprit and Its Downstream Effects. Diseases. 2025 Jun 30;13(7):204. doi: 10.3390/diseases13070204. PMID: 40709992.
I listened to Dr. McCullough and took his spike protein detox protocol recommendations early on. Not jabbed but others around me are so I feared shedding. I’ve recommended it to most everyone I know, I wonder how many actually took it? The medical industrial complex will do fake studies for years and never recommend the detox to the many millions that need it. Proof that Covid debacle is a depopulation event. Unfortunately more deaths and injury will continue to occur from the poison shots. We won’t be talking about it in the news. Most people will never know. Pfizer jabs murdered my husband with many guilty of the deceptions. Here I am constantly informing my circle to never listen again. They will come up with another manmade PLANDEMIC of DESTRUCTION and fear the public once again. I wonder how many will turn their heads and just say no? 🤯👿🙄I’ll be watching………👁️👁️