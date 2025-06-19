By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

At the May 21, 2025 Senate Hearing on COVID-19 Myocarditis I had a chance to meet Mrs. Barbara Orandello who attended the hearing with her husband and daughter. She had her retirement ruined by a Moderna mRNA vaccine that provoked a devastating intracranial bleed and hemorrhagic stroke that required neurosurgery. She faced months of grueling rehabilitation and is now resigned to life in a wheelchair.

In June 2025, Ota et al reported on 19 similar cases, one of which was fatal. At the time of surgery or autopsy, they stained the lining around the brain, blood vessels, and brain tissue and found patients were loaded with the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. In most it is presumed the Spike deposits where due to excessive COVID-19 vaccination.