By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Some patients with long-COVID or post-vaccine injury syndromes develop autoimmune conditions similar to systemic lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, mixed connective tissue disease, and systemic scleroderma. For years now, I have routinely checked the blood antinuclear antibody (ANA) test in patient with long-pandemic syndromes.

Diaz M, Mikulski Z, Leaman D, Gandarilla A, Da Silva N, Verkoczy A, Zhang J, Verkoczy L. SARS-CoV-2 spike peptide analysis reveals a highly conserved region that elicits potentially pathogenic autoantibodies: implications to pan-coronavirus vaccine development. Front Immunol. 2025 Feb 25;16:1488388. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2025.1488388. PMID: 40070822; PMCID: PMC11893414.

Diaz et al performed a detailed preclinical study of the Spike protein in mice to determine which part of the protein could induce production of autoantibodies:

To identify which autoantigens may be associated with the positive ANA results, positive sera (even slightly so) were tested against an array of common autoantigens associated with autoimmunity. Sera from all mice immunized with LHR2-B8 peptide contained autoantibodies that recognized a variety of autoantigens associated with systemic autoimmunity in an autoarray assay (Table 1). Strikingly, all mice immunized with this peptide had high levels of anti-dsDNA autoantibodies, a hallmark of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) (15): They were also highly positive for La/SSB antigen (Table 1), a 47-kDa protein involved with small RNAs synthesized by RNA polymerase II, typically seen in Sjogren’s syndrome and SLE patients (16). Most sera from mice immunized with the LHR2-B8 peptide were also positive for an additional variety of disease associated autoantigens such as the PM/Scl100 antibodies seen in polymyositis and scleroderma patients [Table 1; (17, 18)]. Consistent with the ANA results, sera from mice immunized with other peptides were negative formost antigens. Also consistent with ANA results, some mice that received the Hexapro SARS2-CoV spike were positive for anti-dsDNA (SLE), U1-snRNP70 kDa [associated with SLE and mixed connective tissue disease (19)], gliadin [associated with celiac disease (20)], and, to a lesser degree, tissue transglutaminase [celiac disease (21)].

These findings imply it is indeed the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein from infection or vaccination that is causing autoimmunity. This study has several important implications: 1) patients with long-pandemic syndromes should have autoimmune testing (ANA reflexive panel, rheumatoid factor, anti-citrullinated peptide (ACP), and gluten intolerance associated anti-gliadin antibodies, 2) there is a strong rationale to aid the body in clearing Spike protein with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification before an bona fide autoimmune syndrome develops.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Diaz M, Mikulski Z, Leaman D, Gandarilla A, Da Silva N, Verkoczy A, Zhang J, Verkoczy L. SARS-CoV-2 spike peptide analysis reveals a highly conserved region that elicits potentially pathogenic autoantibodies: implications to pan-coronavirus vaccine development. Front Immunol. 2025 Feb 25;16:1488388. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2025.1488388. PMID: 40070822; PMCID: PMC11893414.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.