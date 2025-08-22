By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Recently I became aware of a vaccinated friend my age who developed positional headaches years after the shots. The headaches were nearly gone while laying flat with marked worsening in pain on sitting and standing. It became so bad over several months, hospitalization was required using a special bed to put the head lower than the body. In the hospital he suffered a seizure then rapidly progressed to intracranial hemorrhage and obtundation.

In the absence of head trauma, neurosurgery, cervical disease disease, I wondered if this unusual condition has been described with COVID-19 vaccines. It is conceivable the Spike protein could erode the delicate venous-cerebrospinal fluid connections and allow leakage of CSF into the venous pool.

Dr. Anoop Kumar Pandey and Dr. Taleb Rooeintan, described a similar case attributed to more recent vaccination.