FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami Bone's avatar
Tami Bone
2h

This interview was outstanding. I've been following Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring for a while. He's a brave soul speaking out as he does on yet another outrageous pharma/medical system topic. Very grateful for him and his work, just as I am for John Leake's work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dmickg's avatar
dmickg
2h

I would say, psychiatry and pediatrics as one pushes pills and the other vaccines which are the basis for the majority of their INCOMES and justifies repeat, repeat, repeat and REPEAT OFFICE VISITS!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture