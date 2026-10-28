FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Suzi Smith's avatar
Suzi Smith
2h

Another layer added to the Tower of Babel.

How long will God withhold His Judgement?

A Temple being prepared, red heifers, the anti-Christ spirit growth prevalent throughout the earth!

How long?

Maybe if you read Jeremiah and Revelation now, you will see things you’ve never seen before!

I just heard this morning about a temple in the process of being built by the “ interfaith (dialogue) movement .

Check it out. Share your thoughts.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

Stanford. Go figure. Had to be them. But this shit has been going on for decades in the US DoD/DARPA world. Those scientific degenerates are way past human / mouse brain composites.

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