FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jsinton's avatar
jsinton
4h

Sounds like a great product. I have to say, though.... I think Wellness Co Ultimate Spike Protein Detox wiped out all my inflammation in my joints. I had injuries and arthritis for a while, but right now after detoxing a couple months it seems to have wiped out my joint pain and left minimal residual damage. I feel like I should be swinging off of trees. Thanks Dr. Mc.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Theresa M.'s avatar
Theresa M.
3h

This sounds great! Would it also be helpful for myofascial pain syndrome?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture