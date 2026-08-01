FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
11m

Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their students. The problem with the COVID killshot is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead.

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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
9m

I like what you have said here, but I am curious about your Age of the Weenie comment. Could you explain that?

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