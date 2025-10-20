by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A peer-reviewed paper by Deisher et al titled, Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence, delivered one of the most alarming findings in modern vaccine safety research: childhood vaccines grown in human fetal cell lines contain billions to trillions of fragmented human DNA molecules—capable of entering and integrating into the genome of human cells.

The team combined laboratory and population-level analyses, demonstrating that these fetal DNA fragments not only persist in vaccine vials but also readily enter the nucleus of human cells and align with chromosomal “hotspots” located within genes strongly linked to autism.

The researchers analyzed two vaccines made in aborted-fetal cell lines—Meruvax II (the rubella component of the MMR II vaccine) and Havrix (Hepatitis A)—for:

Residual human DNA content using PicoGreen® and OliGreen® fluorescence assays. Fragment size by gel electrophoresis. Uptake and genomic integration of labeled human DNA fragments into various human cell lines. Ecological correlation between MMR vaccination coverage and autism prevalence in the UK, Norway, and Sweden following the 1998 “Wakefield” disruption of MMR uptake.

KEY FINDINGS

1. Massive Fetal DNA Contamination

Meruvax II (Rubella): ~142 ng single-stranded + 35 ng double-stranded DNA per vial.

Havrix (Hep A): ~276 ng single-stranded + 35 ng double-stranded DNA per vial

That’s 14–27× higher than the FDA’s 10 ng safety limit—equating to billions to trillions of human fetal DNA fragments in every vial.

2. Integration-Ready Fragments

Meruvax II fragments averaged ~215 base pairs , optimal for spontaneous nuclear uptake.

Havrix fragments exceeded 48000 bp, large enough to contain entire genes and regulatory regions.

3. Human Cell Incorporation Demonstrated

Using human DNA fragments equivalent in size and sequence to those found in the vaccines, the researchers showed that within 24–48 hours these fragments were absorbed into human cell nuclei and integrated into chromosomal DNA.

Integration occurred in up to 0.6% of the entire genome in certain cell lines — equivalent to tens of millions of base pairs inserted under laboratory conditions.

4. Autism-Linked Genes Show Exceptional Vulnerability

The team mapped 280,000 meiotic recombination “hotspots” and found they are disproportionately concentrated in autism-associated genes, especially on the X chromosome. These hotspots are ideal landing zones for double-strand breaks and insertional mutagenesis by exogenous DNA fragments.

5. Population-Level Correlation

When MMR coverage dropped after Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s landmark 1998 Lancet publication—in the UK, Norway, and Sweden, autism prevalence fell sharply, then rose again as MMR uptake recovered around 2001. Deisher’s group described this as a “natural experiment” demonstrating a potential causal relationship between fetal-cell–derived vaccines and ASD prevalence.

Each dose of fetal-cell–derived vaccines may deliver billions to trillions of human DNA molecules into a developing child — some of which, under inflammatory conditions, can insert directly into their chromosomes. This provides yet another biologically plausible mechanism by which vaccines could contribute to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism.

This study is one out of over 300 included in our upcoming landmark autism report — among the most comprehensive analyses ever conducted on environmental and iatrogenic determinants of autism.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

