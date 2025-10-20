FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

Children's vaccines contain all kind of items that don't belong in the human body...for example, embalming fluid...formaldehyde? neomycin.?....ethanol?...calf serum? Human diploid tissue? (aborted fetus)...detergent?...carbolic acid? and more. The 'scientists' that created this toxic conglomeration for their profit-seeking employers have to be totally mad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
4h

Thanks Nick - how hard does it have to be to prove that poison is poison? Very hard, it seems, when for profit poison pushers control everything from "the science" to the media and all that is in between.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture