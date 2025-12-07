FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

John K
1h

So the worst of the lot is the flu shot and the flu shot is the one that is pushed incessantly. Kind of makes you wonder if they have known this all along and it is part of the plan. Just thinking out loud here.

1 reply
Doug Thorburn
1hEdited

I shared this comment with the link on my Facebook page:

Most (if not all) vaccines contain aluminum, which is deemed "necessary" to trigger an immune response that makes vaccines "work." The trouble is, aluminum can break the blood-brain barrier, which injecting facilitates (consider addicts, who prefer to inject rather than ingest). From other research (yes, I do my own research--another word for "reading") I've learned that aluminum is found in large quantities in Alzheimer's patients.

Aluminum, along with carbohydrates/sugar (carbs because they turn to sugar), may be a huge contributing factor in the development of Alzheimer's.

What hadn't dawned on me is the role the modern "elderly" jabs may play in getting aluminum into the brain. So, while in toddlers it likely triggers autism, in adults it triggers Alzheimer's.

4 replies
19 more comments...

