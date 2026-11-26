by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

This is remarkable… A toddler diagnosed with autism after a large battery of vaccinations experienced complete elimination of autism symptoms just 17 months after changing his diet.

The peer-reviewed case report, published in Integrative Medicine and titled Elimination of Autism Symptoms Using the Specific Carbohydrate Diet: Literature Review and Case Report, documents the child’s clinical history, dietary intervention, and remarkable long-term outcomes.

Vaccination History and Autism Diagnosis

At 12 months old, he developed a prolonged fever reaching 103°F following a large battery of vaccines at once (hepatitis B, Hib, MMRV, and influenza vaccines).

The fever persisted intermittently for three weeks, during which he received multiple daily doses of acetaminophen (Tylenol). Blood tests performed 14 days after vaccination revealed an elevated white blood cell count, elevated platelet count, and reduced hemoglobin. He also experienced prolonged night sweats.

At 14 months, frequent toe-walking was observed. At 23 months, he was diagnosed with expressive language delay.

At 32–35 months, he was diagnosed with autism through two separate clinical evaluations, including a confirmatory assessment at the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Prior to the dietary intervention, the boy exhibited poor eye contact, limited speech, repetitive behaviors, hand-flapping, head-banging, social isolation, and difficulty understanding verbal instructions.

Stool testing also revealed elevated markers of gastrointestinal inflammation and reduced secretory IgA.

The Specific Carbohydrate Diet

His family subsequently implemented the Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD), eliminating all grains, lactose, refined sugars, potatoes, processed foods, and artificial additives while emphasizing fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, nuts, and other permitted whole foods.

All foods were organic, and animal products were grass-fed or pasture-raised. Packaged foods were avoided, and meals were prepared from scratch. Nut flour, coconut flour, fruit, and honey were used in place of conventional flour and sugar.

The boy’s speech therapist observed significant improvements in his expressive language and social skills.

Complete Elimination of Autism Symptoms

After just 17 months, his autism symptoms had reportedly disappeared, and he no longer required special education or speech therapy.

He developed the ability to engage in imaginative play, interact with friends, ask questions, and speak in complete sentences. His individualized education program (IEP) was subsequently dissolved.

The most remarkable finding, however, was the persistence of these improvements well into adolescence.

At age 18, a repeat Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) assessment produced a score of zero — indicating no autism symptoms detected during the evaluation.

At the time of publication, he was 19 years old and attending engineering college, with above-average cognitive abilities.

The Potential Role of the Gut–Brain Axis

The authors hypothesize that vaccination-related exposures and repeated acetaminophen administration may have contributed to glutathione depletion, gastrointestinal dysbiosis, intestinal permeability, and inflammation.

They further hypothesize that the Specific Carbohydrate Diet may have helped modulate gastrointestinal dysbiosis, reduce intestinal inflammation, restore digestive function, and improve gut–brain axis function.

In some individuals, it appears that autism symptoms may not be permanent.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

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