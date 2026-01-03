FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
1h

I used to get the flu shot every year. Then I would get the flu every year, within a month of getting the shot. One year perhaps 30 years ago, a little light went on in my head, and I finally made the connection. So I stopped getting the flu shot, and I haven't had the flu since. I also stopped getting all other shots, and I never submitted to the fake Covid "vaccine" bioweapons. I take Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, and zinc every day, and I hardly ever get sick any more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
BlueCapitalist's avatar
BlueCapitalist
1hEdited

That doesn't say much. Just not getting an injection is best.

As Thomas Sowell said when people ask "what would you replace it with?" regarding stopping a problematic program or activity, "When you put out a fire, what do you replace it with?"

But yes, raw milk must be good for us since it is against the law. And I drink plenty of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture