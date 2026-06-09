FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1h

I have had over two dozen skin cancers (basal cell and squamus only) cut off by doctors and more frozen off for over 30 years. I used to wear sunscreen every day. I put it on when getting out of the shower. I wore a hat whenever I went outside. I joked with my dermatologist that my name should be on his exam room. I saw him every 4 months and always had something to cut off.

Then I got the idea the sun was good. I quit wearing any sun screen whatsoever, no hat or sun glasses. I took daily walks in the sun for about 45 minutes. I haven’t had anything to remove for almost 3 years. I know the scaly, near-scab of pre-cancerous tissue. It’s not happening any more. My experience is entirely in line with this finding.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

Shocked!

I am shocked, i tell you!

To learn that there is gambling going on inside the casino!

Also, tell me again how an industry that makes beaucoup bucks off you you being sick is going to give you a free shot that will make you super healthy?

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