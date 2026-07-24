FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Why was it not measured against glycinate form?

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Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

I have been taking Mg threonate for about 10 years now. 2 caps with evening meal. Good improvement in sleep quality.

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